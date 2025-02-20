Trump's Air Force One jets likely to be used planes sourced from overseas sellers as Boeing delays delivery US President Donald Trump has clarified that the Presidential Aircraft will not be from from Airbus, the European company.

US President Donald Trump expressed angst over Boeing, one of the prominent plane-makers, as it delays the delivery of two specially modified planes for Presidential use. Trump said he is likely to buy used Boeing aircraft, suggesting that these can also be from an overseas seller to use as Air Force One when he's aboard.

Trump, while being aboard one of the two nearly 35-year-old Boeing 747-200 aircraft in current use, told reporters that alternatives were being sought, adding, "because it's taking Boeing too long."

However, he later ruled out the possibility of purchasing aircraft from Airbus, the European company that is the only other global supplier of large wide-body aircraft as he added that he would consider a second-hand Boeing plane.

Trump said, "I would not consider Airbus. I could buy one from another country perhaps or get one from another country."

Notably, Boeing has the contract to produce updated versions, which are slated to be based on the more modern Boeing 747-8. The delivery, however, could not be made on time, and the aircraft maker has lost billions of dollars on the deal, negotiated by Trump during his first term in office.