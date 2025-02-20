Trump hits out at Biden admin's 'interference' in Indian election: 'Trying to get somebody else elected' US President Donald Trump has attacked the Biden administration over its USD 21 million allocation to India for "voter turnout.". He seemed to be suggesting that the fund could be aimed at getting someone else elected.

US President Donald Trump has launched a fierce attack on the Biden administration over its USD 21 million allocation to India for "voter turnout", as he seemed to be suggesting that the funds were aimed at "trying to get somebody else elected." Trump's remarks follow after Elon Musk-led the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) disclosed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided a fund of $21 million to boost "voter turnout" in India.

While addressing a summit in Miami, the US President said, "Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government. This is a total breakthrough."

Trump further pointed out India's strong economic position and high tariffs on US goods, stating, "They got a lot of money. They're one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high."

Trump also questioned the necessity of spending millions on voter turnout in a foreign country, adding, "I have a lot of respect for India. I have a lot of respect for the prime minister. He just left, as you know, two days ago. But we're giving USD 21 million for voter turnout. It's voter turnout in India. What about, like, voter turnout here? Oh, we've done that, I guess. We did USD 500 million, didn't we? It's called the lockboxes."