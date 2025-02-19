Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'modestly successful comedian', accuses him of 'refusing to have elections' in Ukraine The war of words between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues, as in fresh attacks, Trump has called him a "modestly successful comedian."

US President Donald Trump has launched a fierce attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "modestly successful comedian" and accusing him of "refusing to have elections." Trump raised questions over Zelenskyy's popularity in Ukraine, adding, "The only thing he was good at was playing Biden like a fiddle." Trump lashed out at his Ukrainian counterpart after Zelenskyy said the US President was being influenced by Russian disinformation. Trump said Zelenskyy is a “dictator without elections,” as he moves to end the Kremlin's war against Ukraine on terms that Kyiv says are too favourable to Moscow.

"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the US and Trump", the US President added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy claimed that Donald Trump was under Russia's influence as he was in a“disinformation space” regarding his previous day's comments about the Ukrainian leader's approval rating. Zelenskyy replied in a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that “we have seen this disinformation. We understand that it is coming from Russia.” He said that Trump “lives in this disinformation space."