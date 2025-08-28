Trump accuses George Soros of backing 'violent protests' in US: 'Be careful, we're watching you' 95-year-old Hungarian-born Soros is an American businessman who is a funder of the Democrats. During World War II, Soros survived the German attack on Hungary and later moved to the UK. Soros, who is known as 'The Man Who Broke the Bank of England', is a graduate of the London School of Economics.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) called for billionaire George Soros and his son Alex to face criminal charges for supporting 'violent protests' throughout the country. Trump accused Soros and "his group of psychopaths" of causing "great damage" to the US, as he issued a stern warning to the billionaire.

"We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to “BREATHE,” and be FREE," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you! Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Who is 95-year-old George Soros?

95-year-old Hungarian-born Soros is an American businessman who is a funder of the Democrats. During World War II, Soros survived the German attack on Hungary and later moved to the United Kingdom (UK). Soros, who is known as 'The Man Who Broke the Bank of England', is a graduate of the London School of Economics.

Soros has also been a target of the right-wing and has often been blamed for propagating migrant crises in Europe and in the South of the US. In 2024, Trump accused Soros of being behind his conviction.

However, Soros was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2023 by ex-US President Joe Biden for his focus on "global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice."

Who is Soros' son?

Alexander Soros is the 39-year-old son of George Soros. Currently, he oversees the Open Society Foundations, formerly known as Open Society Institute, which was founded by his father. Alexander is an open supporter of former US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Open Society Foundations declines allegations

Meanwhile, the Open Society Foundations has denied Trump's allegations and slammed the US President. "These accusations are outrageous and false. The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund violent protests," a spokesperson of the Open Society Foundations told AFP.