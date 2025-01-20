TikTok begins restoring services for US users after Trump vows executive order to delay ban enforcement

Follow us on Image Source : AP TikTok has begun restoring service to its 170 million US users.

In a dramatic turn of events, TikTok began restoring service to its 170 million US users on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the app went offline under a newly implemented federal ban. The unexpected blackout had left millions scrambling for answers and sparked a frenzy of online discussions. Adding fuel to the fire, President-elect Donald Trump electrified supporters at a rally by announcing his intention to issue an executive order on his first day in office. He pledged to delay the enforcement of the controversial law, ensuring the short-video platform remains accessible to its massive user base.

"We have to save it," Trump declared, signalling plans for a joint venture that would grant the US a significant ownership stake in the platform. TikTok credited Trump's intervention for providing "clarity and assurance" to its service providers, enabling the app’s rapid return.

Trump's move sparks hope among TikTok users

The law, signed by President Joe Biden last April, required ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to divest the app by January 19 to avoid a ban. While Trump's move has sparked hope among TikTok users, questions remain about how he will reconcile his executive action with the legislation.

Despite its own part in getting the nationwide ban enacted, the Biden administration stressed in recent days that it did not intend to implement or enforce the ban before Trump takes office on Monday.

During his first term in the White House, Trump issued executive orders in 2020 banning TikTok and the Chinese messaging app WeChat, moves that courts subsequently blocked. When momentum for a ban emerged in Congress last year, however, he opposed the legislation. Trump has since credited TikTok with helping him win support from young voters in last year's presidential election.

TikTok CEO likely to attend Trump's inauguration

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend Trump's inauguration with a prime seating location. Chew posted a video late Saturday thanking Trump for his commitment to work with the company to keep the app available in the US and taking a “strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship”.

(With AP inputs)

ALSO READ: TikTok disappears from prominent app stores in US; Company says, 'fortunate that President Trump...'