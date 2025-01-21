TikTok ban in US delayed by 75 days, Trump signs executive order

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Trump postpones TikTok ban

Donald Trump on Monday postponed the TikTok ban in the US for 75 days. Signing an executive order, Trump directed the attorney general not to take any action to enforce the Act for a period of 75 days. During the given time, Trump plans to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans. TikTok went dark on January 18, but it restored its services after Trump promised to extend its deadline a day later.

“I am instructing the attorney general not to take any action to enforce the Act for a period of 75 days from today to allow my Administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans,” said the executive order signed by Trump.

TikTok ban in US

The order by 47th US President Donald Trump directs the US Justice Department not to enforce the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which passed with broad bipartisan support in Congress and was signed in April by former President Joe Biden. The law required that starting January 19, TikTok be banned in the United States unless it sells to a buyer from America or one of its allies.

The executive order of Trump states he has the unique constitutional responsibility for the national security of the United States, the conduct of foreign policy, and other vital executive functions.

“During this period, the Department of Justice shall take no action to enforce the Act or impose any penalties against any entity for any noncompliance with the Act, including for distributing, maintaining, or updating (or enabling the distribution, maintenance, or updating) of any foreign adversary controlled application as defined in the Act,” said the executive order.

“To fulfil those responsibilities, I intend to consult with my advisors, including the heads of relevant departments and agencies on the national security concerns posed by TikTok, and to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans. My Administration must also review sensitive intelligence related to those concerns and evaluate the sufficiency of mitigation measures TikTok has taken to date,” Trump said in the executive order.

(With inputs from AP)