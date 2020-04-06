Image Source : AP Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

In a first, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. The 4-year-old female Malayan tiger is believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who was "asymptomatically infected with the virus" while caring for them. Meanwhile, the Bronx Zoo has been closed to the public since March 16.

Samples from Nadia was taken and tested after the tiger--and five other tigers and lions at the zoo--began showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

The tiger along with her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions "had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover."

No other animals at the zoo are showing symptoms.

"Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert and interactive with their keeper," the zoo said.

"It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries," they added.

(With inputs from ANI)

