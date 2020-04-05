Image Source : PTI Punjab: Woman ends her life fearing coronavirus infection

A 60-year-old woman in Punjab's Phagwara committed suicide by consuming celphos, fearing she had contracted the coronavirus disease, police said on Sunday. Santosh Kaur, a resident of Khurampur village, committed suicide after she complained of a throat problem. She feared that she had contracted the coronavirus disease, her family said.

Though doctors told her that she was hale and healthy and only suffered from sore throat, she could not get rid of her fears, they said.



Her relatives further said Santosh feared that her children will be afflicted by the disease and consumed celphos in her room.

