Ties with the US on a steady upward trajectory: Indian envoy

India's ties with the United States are on a steady upward trajectory, Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said, observing that the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two nations remains of key significance, in bringing development and prosperity, to their people, as well as, to the world at large. Our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the United States remains of key significance in bringing development and prosperity to our peoples as well as to the world at large,ö Sandhu told a gathering of Indian-Americans at India House on the occasion of the country's 75TH Independence Day.

Sandhu unfurled the national flag at India House, the official residence of the Indian envoy, in the presence of a select gathering of officials and community leaders due to the COVID-19 protocols.

The event was telecast live over various social media platforms and was watched live by a large number of Indian-Americans across the country.

Our ties with the US are on a steady upward trajectory û Prime Minister Modi's telephone calls with President Biden and Vice President Harris; PM's participation in the Quad, Climate and G-7 Summits; the recent visits at Cabinet and high officials level to both sides all reflect the strength and closeness in our ties. An India-US relationship has indeed come a long way,ö Sandhu said.

However, given the true potential that the relationship holds we still have a lot to achieve together. We need to work towards more and more collaborations in key sectors such as Healthcare & pharma, Digital & IT, Education & Research, clean energy and climate change, and strategic and defense, he said.

Observing that the COVID continues to pose challenges to all, he underscored the need to remain vigilant. Today humanity's very survival is linked to how well we support each other. India extended its helping hand to the US last year. This year during the surge in India the US Government, Congress, Private sector, and diaspora provided overwhelming support to India.

I take this opportunity, to thank each one of you for your generous efforts. I am confident that with our collective action we will come out of this stronger and more resilient, Sandhu said.

In his remarks, the Ambassador highlighted Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to mark 75 years of India's Independence. The message from the Indian President was played during the event followed by a cultural program.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in all the five Consulates of India in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and San Francisco.

Events were held in iconic and historic locations including Times Square in New York, Gadar Memorial and City Halls in San Francisco, and State Capitol Building in Providence and Rhode Island.

Several events including India Day parades, India festivals, lectures, Battery Dance, etc were organized across the US by diverse community organizations as well as local administration to mark the occasion.

Special receptions are being held in Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago, with the participation of dignitaries from the US.

In honor of India's 75th Independence Day, prominent buildings in the US including the Empire State Building, New York, One World Trade Centre in Manhattan, the State Capitol Building in Providence, Rhode Island, Twin Towers in Dallas, Governor's mansion in Austin, City Hall of San Francisco and Gandhi Statue at King Center Atlanta are being illuminated in tricolor lights.

Commemorative resolutions and proclamations were issued by the various US States. The New York State Assembly passed a Resolution commemorating India's 75th Independence Day on 15 August and recognizing August 2021 as Indian American Heritage Month. The Governor of Texas issued a Proclamation on the occasion.

Leaders from the US including senior members of the Senate and House, State Administrations and legislators, and dignitaries from diverse fields such as business, arts, sports, science, etc. conveyed their greetings.

Prominent members of the Indo-American community including representatives of various socio-cultural organizations, members of the business community, and others also expressed their felicitations.

