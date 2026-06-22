Three students killed, five injured in school shooting in Philippines

New Delhi:

A shooting inside a high school in the Philippines left three students dead and five others injured on Monday, sending shockwaves through the local community and triggering panic among students and staff. The incident took place at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, where two armed individuals allegedly opened fire within the school premises.

Two suspects arrested

Police quickly responded to the scene and detained two male suspects believed to be involved in the attack. Authorities said one of the suspects is a student at the same school where the shooting occurred.

Investigators recovered pistols believed to have been used during the incident. The identities of the suspects have not yet been publicly disclosed. Students and teachers were forced to flee for safety as gunshots rang out across the government-run school, which has more than 1,500 students enrolled.

Emergency teams rushed the injured victims to nearby hospitals, while police secured the campus and launched an extensive investigation. Authorities are continuing to investigate what led to the attack. Police officials said they are examining all possible angles and interviewing witnesses to determine the motive behind the shooting.

At this stage, investigators have not announced whether the attack was linked to a personal dispute, a planned act of violence, or another reason.

Security increased as investigation continues

Following the shooting, additional security personnel were deployed around the school and nearby areas to reassure students, parents and residents. In a statement, police urged the public to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information while the investigation remains underway.

While firearm-related crimes are not uncommon in the Philippines due to the circulation of illegal weapons, shootings inside schools are relatively rare.

The tragedy has reignited concerns about campus safety and access to firearms, with many calling for stronger measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.