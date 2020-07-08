Wednesday, July 08, 2020
     
Three policemen killed in suicide bomb blast in Kandahar

At least three policemen were killed and 18 others wounded in a suicide attack on Police HQ in Kandahar province on Wednesday morning, a security source said.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2020 13:07 IST
Three policemen killed in suicide bomb blast in Kandahar (Representational image)
Image Source : PTI

Three policemen killed in suicide bomb blast in Kandahar (Representational image)

At least three policemen were killed and 18 others wounded in a suicide attack on Police HQ in Kandahar province on Wednesday morning, a security source said.

The incident took place at 4:00 am (local time) in Shah Wali Kot district, as a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives near the Police HQ, Tolo news reported.

The District Governor's compound is also close to the Police HQ, according to the source.

Bahir Ahmad, the spokesman for the provincial Governor, said: "We had information about a possible attack on Police HQ and the forces were prepared. The suicide bomber was shot before he reached his target, but his explosives detonated."

However, nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

