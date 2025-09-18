Three police officers killed, two injured in Pennsylvania shooting, probe underway Pennsylvania shooting: An investigation is underway in the area of North Codorus Township, about 115 miles (185 km) west of Philadelphia, not far from the Maryland line, authorities said.

At least three police officers were shot dead and two others were critically injured in a shooting involving police in the southern part of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and Governor Josh Shapiro rushed to the to the scene. The shooter was killed by police, authorities said.

"We grieve for the loss of life of three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth, served this country," Governor Josh Shapiro said. "This kind of violence is not OK, we need to do better as a society," he continued.

Pennsylvania shooting: Probe underway by police

An investigation is underway in the area of North Codorus Township, about 115 miles (185 km) west of Philadelphia, not far from the Maryland line, authorities said.

"The grief will be unbearable but we will bear it," Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris at a news conference. "We will not rest until we conduct a full, fair and competent investigation into this matter," he added.

Two injured people are undergoing treatment

In the meantime, the York Hospital said it was treating two people in serious condition related to the shooting incident in northern York County. The hospital said enhanced security protocols are in place.

“Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said in a social media post.

A local school district issued a shelter-in-place order, though it said schools and students were not involved in the shooting. The order was lifted later in the afternoon. The district said in a statement that authorities “advised us to hold students and staff in our buildings as a precaution while several area roads are closed.”

The medical response unfolded on a rural road in south-central Pennsylvania that winds through an agricultural area with a red barn and farm fields.

Consulate of Mexico monitoring situation in Pennsylvania

The Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia said in a social media post that they were “monitoring the incident” in Pennsylvania and advised Mexican residents nearby to follow official instructions.

A spokesperson for the Mexican consulate in Philadelphia said the post was "only a precautionary alert for our community. Police have not provided any details about who was involved in the shooting.

“Pennsylvania State Police, Northern Regional Police and numerous emergency responders are at the scene. The York County Commissioners are monitoring the situation closely and praying for all those involved," the county said in a statement.

