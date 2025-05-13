Two Indian students killed, one injured after car crashes into tree and hits bridge in Pennsylvania The Indian students died after their vehicle crashed into a tree and struck a bridge.

Pennsylvania:

Two Indian students tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Pennsylvania after their vehicle crashed into a tree and then struck a bridge, according to officials. Another passenger, who was seated in the front passenger seat, sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Students from Cleveland, Ohio, were killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday morning( May 10).

Indian Consulate mourns loss

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of two Indian students, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar. In a post on X, the Consulate extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered support during this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students from Cleveland State University, Manav Patel (20) and Saurav Prabhakar (23) lost their lives," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X Monday.

The consulate added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the families and has assured them of all possible assistance."

Prabhakar was driving the car

According to a report by Lancasteronline.com, the two Indian students, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar, tragically lost their lives in a single-vehicle crash around 7 am on Saturday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Brecknock Township.

As per the Lancaster County Coroner's Office and Pennsylvania State Police, the vehicle, driven by Prabhakar, veered off the road, crashed into a tree, and then struck a bridge. Both young men died at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: More than 100 killed in jihadi attack in Burkina Faso, JNIM claims responsibility

Also Read: India and Pakistan were on the brink of nuclear war ahead of ceasefire, claims Donald Trump