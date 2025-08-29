The day four hydrogen bombs dropped by B-52 on Spain: How Palomares stared at nuclear doom The Palomares Incident (1966, Spain) – A US Air Force B-52 collided with a refuelling tanker mid-air, dropping four hydrogen bombs on a Spanish village. Two partially ruptured, scattering plutonium over farmland.

New Delhi:

On January 17, 1966, the quiet Spanish village of Palomares became ground zero for a nuclear disaster. A US B-52 bomber armed with four hydrogen bombs collided mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling tanker during a routine refuelling operation over southern Spain. The collision tore apart both aircraft, sending flaming wreckage and four thermonuclear bombs toward the ground. This devastating incident occurred as part of Operation Chrome Dome, a Cold War strategy that kept US bombers on constant alert, ready to strike the Soviet Union if necessary. However, the refuelling operation that day turned deadly when a miscalculation led to the collision, killing seven airmen and sending the world into a state of terror.

The bombs' deadly descent and fallout

Three of the bombs fell near Palomares, while the fourth vanished into the Mediterranean Sea. Two bombs detonated their conventional explosives upon impact—scattering radioactive plutonium over 0.77 square miles of farmland, including tomato fields and a cemetery. These explosions, though not nuclear, released dangerous radioactive material into the environment, creating an ongoing contamination threat. Miraculously, despite the chaos and destruction, no civilians in the village were killed. However, fears of a nuclear disaster were real, with a lingering threat of radiation exposure hanging over the region.

The missing bomb and the 'Broken Arrow' response

A code word used by the US military, “Broken Arrow,” was immediately invoked, signaling a nuclear accident. Over 700 US personnel, equipped with Geiger counters, flooded the small village, joining forces with Spanish authorities to contain the fallout. Despite the terrifying explosion and debris, the US was determined to recover all four bombs. While three were recovered relatively quickly, the fourth bomb remained lost, setting off an 80-day search that involved intense efforts both on land and at sea.

The deep-sea search and recovery

On April 7, 1966, after nearly three months of intense searching, the fourth bomb was finally located 2,850 feet underwater in the Mediterranean. It was carefully hoisted aboard the USS Petrel and disarmed, marking the end of one of the most dangerous nuclear accidents in history. The disaster had exposed the risks of the Cold War nuclear strategy and brought the world face-to-face with the terrifying reality of nuclear weapons.

Lingering fears and legacy

Nearly 60 years later, the environmental damage persists. Though most of the contaminated areas were cleaned up, 100 acres of land remain off-limits due to ongoing radiation risks. In recent years, studies revealed significant radioactive contamination still exists in local wildlife and soil. Despite some cleanup efforts, the full restoration of the site remains incomplete, leaving the haunting legacy of Palomares as a reminder of how close the world came to a catastrophic nuclear disaster.