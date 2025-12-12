Thailand and Cambodia agree to renew ceasefire after deadly border clashes, announces Donald Trump Donald Trump announced that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to restore their ceasefire after several days of deadly border clashes. Malaysia's Prime Minister played a key diplomatic role in pushing both sides back to the negotiation table, he added.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump announced that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to renew their ceasefire following a series of deadly border clashes that threatened to spiral into a wider conflict. He revealed the development through a social media post after holding separate calls with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. In his Truth Social post, Trump stated that Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim once again played a key role in pushing both nations to halt hostilities. "They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim. It is my honour to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries!" The US President wrote.

Ceasefire was previously brokered in July

The latest agreement revives a truce originally brokered in July with Malaysia’s involvement and backed by Trump, who had reportedly applied economic pressure to bring both nations to the table. A more detailed framework for the ceasefire was finalised in October during a regional meeting in Malaysia. Despite this, tensions persisted as both sides continued a fierce propaganda war, and sporadic cross-border attacks continued to flare up, as per The Associated Press (AP).

Decades-old territorial dispute at the core

The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is rooted in long-standing territorial disputes dating back more than a century. Much of the disagreement stems from a 1907 French-era map that Cambodia cites as proof of its claims, while Thailand argues that the map is flawed. The dispute intensified after the 1962 ruling by the International Court of Justice granting sovereignty of the Preah Vihear temple to Cambodia. This ruling continues to generate resentment among many in Thailand.

Military escalation left several soldiers dead

As tensions escalated this week, Thailand deployed jet fighters to conduct airstrikes on what it described as military positions inside Cambodia. Cambodia responded with BM-21 rocket launchers, capable of striking targets up to 40 kilometres away. According to ThaiPBS data, at least six Thai soldiers died after being struck by rocket shrapnel. The Thai army also reported damage to civilian homes near the border from Cambodian rocket fire. In retaliation, Thai forces destroyed a crane on a Cambodian-held hilltop near the historic Preah Vihear temple, alleging that it housed electronic surveillance equipment.

ALSO READ: Indian Embassy issues travel advisory for citizens amid rising Cambodia-Thailand border clashes