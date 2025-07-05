Texas floods leave over 20 girls missing from summer camp, at least 13 dead in deluge Among the hardest hit is Camp Mystic, located in Hunt, Texas. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick confirmed that about 23 girls attending the camp were unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon, as fast-moving waters destroyed cabins and submerged access roads.

Texas Hill Country is reeling from catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 13 people and left more than 20 young girls missing from an all-girls Christian summer camp, prompting desperate pleas from families and an urgent search-and-rescue operation by local authorities.

According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, months’ worth of rain fell within hours overnight, causing the Guadalupe River to swell rapidly and sweep through central Kerr County. At least 10 inches of rain inundated the flood-prone region, dotted with century-old summer camps that attract thousands of children annually from across Texas.

Among the hardest hit is Camp Mystic, located in Hunt, Texas. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick confirmed that about 23 girls attending the camp were unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon, as fast-moving waters destroyed cabins and submerged access roads.

“I’m asking the people of Texas, do some serious praying this afternoon, on-your-knees kind of praying, that we find these young girls,” said Lt. Gov. Patrick in a press conference.

Panic stricken families await news

Panicked parents flooded social media with photos and appeals for help, trying to locate their daughters in the aftermath of the disaster. Local Facebook groups were filled with posts from families who received grim calls from safety officials, informing them that their children had not been located amid the wreckage.

Camp Mystic attempted to offer some reassurance, stating in an email to parents that anyone not contacted directly could assume their child was accounted for. However, many families remained in limbo, anxiously waiting for official confirmation.

Search and rescue efforts intensify

Emergency crews launched extensive search efforts by helicopter and boat to comb through the debris and rapidly rising waters. While Lt. Gov. Patrick initially said six to ten bodies had been recovered, Sheriff Leitha later confirmed the death toll stood at 13.

“When it rains, water doesn’t soak into the soil,” said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. “It rushes down the hill.” Dickson’s organization is now collecting donations to support nonprofit disaster responders.

The camp, now without power, Wi-Fi, or running water, sits along a stretch of land notoriously known as “flash flood alley.” The main highway leading to the site has been washed away, hampering efforts to reach stranded survivors.

