Explosion at Tehran military site kills 1, injures 10 firefighters An explosion at a military site east of Tehran killed one military personnel and injured 10 firefighters as they battled a fire. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast.

An explosion at a military site east of Tehran killed one military personnel and injured 10 firefighters, Iranian media reported on Thursday. The blast occurred when firefighters were attempting to extinguish a fire that had broken out inside a 50-square-meter (538-square-feet) container.

Fire followed by sudden blast

According to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency, the incident began as a fire inside the container, which later led to an explosion. Jalal Maleki, spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department, said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Four firefighters suffered severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital, while six others were treated at the scene for minor wounds. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the fire and explosion.

Explosion near key military installations

The area east of Tehran is home to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard headquarters and several other military facilities, some of which are located near densely populated residential areas.

While incidents at Iranian military sites are rare, this explosion comes amid heightened regional tensions. In October, Iranian state media acknowledged blasts in Tehran, attributing some of the sounds to air defense systems following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military sites.

Past explosions at military bases

Iran has witnessed explosions at its military facilities in the past. In 2010, an explosion at a Revolutionary Guard base in Khorramabad killed 18 members of the force. However, Iranian authorities have yet to confirm whether Thursday’s incident was accidental or linked to external factors.

