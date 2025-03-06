PM Modi's Gujarat event to have all-women police security on women's day | A first in India For the first time in India, an all-women police unit will manage PM Modi's security at his Gujarat event on Women's Day, March 8. Over 2,300 women officers will be deployed, marking a historic step in women’s empowerment.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, an all-women police contingent will handle the entire security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Gujarat's Navsari district on International Women's Day, March 8, a state minister announced on Thursday.

Referring to the historic move, Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "For the first time in India’s history, only women police personnel will be responsible for the security of the Prime Minister—from his arrival at the helipad in Vansi Borsi village to the event venue."

More than 2,300 women personnel to be deployed

The security cover will comprise officers from all ranks of the Gujarat Police, ranging from senior officers to ground-level staff. The deployment will consist of:

2,100 women constables

187 sub-inspectors

61 police inspectors

16 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs)

5 superintendents of police (SPs)

1 Inspector General of Police (IGP)

1 Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)

The security arrangements will be overseen by senior IPS officer and Home Secretary Nipuna Torawane, ensuring seamless execution of this landmark initiative.

PM Modi's Gujarat visit and 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan'

Prime Minister Modi will go on a two-day tour to Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on March 8 and 9. He will speak at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Vansi Borsi village on March 8, which is a campaign for empowering women through financial independence and self-dependence programs.

A symbolic message on women's day

Emphasising the importance of this move, Sanghavi said that the all-women security deployment will give a strong message to the world regarding the contribution of women towards safety and security.

"This move not only celebrates Women’s Day but also showcases how women are actively contributing to making Gujarat a safe and secure state," he added.

Also read | Omar Abdullah on Jaishankar's statement on PoK: 'If you can bring it back, then do it now'