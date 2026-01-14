Teenager rescued by 200 Sikhs after being abducted, raped by Pak grooming gang in London | Video As per the Sikh Press Association, the main suspect is a man in his early 40s. It is alleged that he first approached the victim three years ago, when she was only 13 years old, and befriended her. When she turned 16, she was persuaded by the accused to leave her home through grooming tactics.

London:

A 16-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after more than 200 members of the local Sikh community gathered to intervene in a suspected grooming case in West London. The incident took place on January 13, when a group of six men belonging to a Pakistani grooming gang abducted and raped the girl.

The crowd assembled outside a residential property in Hounslow where the girl was believed to be held. After several hours of public demonstrations and a tense standoff, the teenager was safely recovered.

Footage of the event has since circulated widely on social media. The videos show a significant police presence at the scene as a suspect was led away in a van amidst a heated atmosphere.

According to reports from the Sikh Press Association, the main suspect is a man in his early 40s. It is alleged that he first approached the victim three years ago, when she was only 13 years old, and befriended her. When she turned 16, she was persuaded by the accused to leave her home through grooming tactics.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a suspect is currently in custody and that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Grooming networks flourishing across UK

This incident has renewed long-standing concerns regarding organised grooming networks in the United Kingdom. Such groups, constituting people from Pakistan, frequently target young, vulnerable girls between the ages of 11 and 16.

Reports suggest that these perpetrators often use "loverboy" tactics—offering gifts, affection, and friendship—to build trust. Once a victim is isolated from her family and support network, the abuse often escalates to include blackmail, trafficking and systematic abuse.

Musk expressed concern last year

Last year, Tesla founder Elon Musk also stood up against such gangs. He quoted an X post by UK Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe, who rebuked UK Prime Minister, alleging the latter had “ordered his MPs to vote against a full national inquiry into the Pakistani rape gangs”.

“For all those poor little girls who were so terribly abused, many of whom died, they should do the right thing,” Musk posted on X.