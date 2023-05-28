Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MKSTALIN Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rides Bullet train in Japan; seeks 'equivalent' service in India

M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, embarked on a 500-kilometer bullet train ride to Tokyo on Sunday as part of an official visit to Japan. He stated that such a service could also be beneficial to Indian citizens.

In a tweet, he said: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," he said, and shared photos of his journey.

"A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.

In an earlier endeavor to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu, the CM had set out on an official trip to Singapore and Japan.

On Friday, Stalin urged Japanese companies that have primarily invested in the manufacturing sector to diversify their investments in Tamil Nadu by investing in industrial infrastructure development and R&D.

Stalin is in Japan as a part of his two-country visit through Singapore and Japan to draw in additional ventures to Tamil Nadu and welcome heads of firms for a worldwide financial backers' meet in Chennai to be held in January 2024.

In Osaka, Stalin signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Daicel Safety Systems for the extension of Daicel's car airbag inflator plant in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu locale, said an statement from the state government.

He signed six memorandums of understanding with businesses based in Singapore on May 24 and 25.

