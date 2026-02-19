Taliban's new law allows husbands to beat wives so long as there are 'no broken bones, open wounds'

Kabul:

The Taliban has introduced a new penal code in Afghanistan that appears to allow husbands to physically punish their wives and children, as long as the injuries do not include “broken bones” or “open wounds”.

Signed by the group’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, the 90-page code sets out different levels of punishment depending on whether a person is considered “free” or a “slave”. Under the code, a husband who uses force that leaves visible fractures or injuries could face only up to 15 days in prison, as cited by the Independent.

The new rules make it difficult for women to secure justice. A woman must prove the abuse in court, which includes showing her injuries to a judge while remaining fully covered. She must also be accompanied to court by either her husband or a male chaperone.

In contrast, the code imposes strict limits on women’s freedom of movement. A married woman can be sent to prison for up to three months if she goes to visit relatives without first getting permission from her husband.

Women’s rights groups have criticised the law, saying it legalises violence and places heavy burdens on female victims seeking help.

Anti-women decrees flourish since Taliban takeover in 2021

Since retaking control of Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have enacted a sweeping set of anti‑women dictats that systematically curtail women’s and girls’ rights across nearly every aspect of life. Under a strict interpretation of Sharia law, girls are banned from secondary and higher education, making Afghanistan the only country in the world with such a prohibition.

Women are required to wear full body coverings, must be accompanied by a male guardian (mahram) to travel, and are barred from many public spaces like parks, gyms and salons.

They have been largely removed from the workforce, especially in government, NGOs and the UN, and banned from certain professions including justice roles.