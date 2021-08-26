Taliban puts Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah under house arrest: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai and Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah are under house arrest in Kabul, says report.

As Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah have been reportedly put under house arrest in Kabul. The Taliban has also taken away their security, according to a CNN report.

A couple of days ago, the Taliban searched the house of Abdullah Abdullah taking away his security and vehicles and also confiscated weapons from Karzai's armed protection team.

CNN sources say both Karzai and Abdullah are under house arrest in Kabul with their security guards and are at the mercy of the Taliban.

A Taliban spokesperson earlier said that it wanted to form an inclusive government and held talks with Karzai and Abdullah.

Abdullah also said previously that he was hopeful of the Taliban going for an inclusive government however he has been reported less optimistic now.

