Taliban closes bank accounts of former Afghan government officials

Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Taliban closes bank accounts of former Afghan govt officials.

The Taliban have closed the bank accounts of some officials from the former Ashraf Ghani government, most of them who fled Afghanistan after the August 15 fall of Kabul, the media reported.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban Cultural Commission, but he did not reveal the names of the affected former officials, TOLO News reported.

"Accounts of some officials from the previous government, most of whom fled the country, have been closed," Samangani was quoted as saying.

There was however no official comment on the development from Da Afghanistan Bank, the country's Central Bank.

