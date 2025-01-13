Taiwanese military personnel spying for China, seek unification with mainland: Taiwan's big claim

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Taiwan military personnel

The Taiwanese intelligence bureau has accused the Chinese spy agency of working with criminal gangs and shell companies to gain intelligence on Taiwan's defences. It has resulted in a spike in arrests of individuals charged with alleged espionage on the island. The report, which was released over the weekend by Taiwan's National Security Bureau, claims that the Chinese agents have tried to use the Taiwanese underworld to channel funds to those with information to sell.

Taiwanese military personnel are posing a special concern: Intelligence Bureau

Taiwan's Intelligence Bureau also revealed that the current and retired Taiwanese military personnel are posing a special concern as half of the 64 alleged spies put on trial are related to them. Previously, the number was 16 in 2021 and 10 in 2022, reports AP.

China's has been reportedly able to recruit retired military personnel since many of the Taiwanese personnel were born in mainland China and they might be backing unification between Taiwan and the mainland.

To address the issue, Taiwan's government has worked out time limits when retired senior officers can visit the mainland and under what circumstances.

China amplifies campaigns against Taiwan

The arrests have been reportedly made in the wake of China's stepped-up campaign of military intimidation, economic coercion and “grey area” tactics such as utilizing the Internet to promote unification and providing all-expense-paid trips to China to low-level government officials.

These gangs, with many of them established before the 1949 split between the two sides, are sought out. China also looks for loan sharks, shell companies that can be employed to launder funds, religious sects that sometimes engage in illegal activity, and non-profit groups, the report said.

Some payments are made in cryptocurrency, while old-fashioned methods are also used such as sexual seduction to trap unsuspecting targets and pressure them to reveal secrets.

China's State Security Ministry runs programmes relying on traditional spy craft

China's main spy agency, the State Security Ministry, is known for running programmes relying on traditional spy craft and cyberattacks, along with military intelligence, while the party's United Front division runs propaganda campaigns.

China's ruling Communist Party, which refuses most contact with Taiwan's governing pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, has frequent contact with the main opposition Nationalist Party.

Chinese tactics may have had some effect on local elections, but the DPP appears to be firmly in control and the vast majority of Taiwanese still favour maintaining their de facto independence, backed by strong support from the US.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read | China may attack Taiwan in 2025, Washington's interests to be 'highly' impacted: US think tank's report