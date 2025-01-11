China may attack Taiwan in 2025, Washington's interests to be 'highly' impacted: US think tank's report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese warship

In what comes as a significant streategic revelation, a survey released by the US think tank claims that there is a "moderate" possibility of a China-Taiwan conflict in 2025 which can have a "high" impact on Washington's interests. In its survey, the US think tank Council on Foreign Relations underscored that the "increased military and economic pressure by China on Taiwan" will be one of the top conflicts to watch out for in 2025.

The report titled 'Preventive Priorities Survey 2025' is based on 680 responses from foreign policy experts collected in November 2024. It evaluates the ongoing and potential frictions between countries based on their likelihood of occuring and analyses their impacts on the US.

What does the report say?

The report has been published by the Center for Preventive Action (CPA) of the US think tank, which categorises the likely conflict between China and Taiwan as a "Tier I (High Priority)" concern.

According to ANI, the report says, "Intensified military and economic pressure by China toward Taiwan precipitate a severe cross-strait crisis involving the United States and other countries in the region. A highly disruptive cyberattack on US critical infrastructure by a state or nonstate entity."

The report goes on to emphasise that China's aggressive actions in the South China Sea, particularly close to the Philippines, may escalate into an armed confrontation, involving major powers like China, the US, and its allies. The report further adds, "Heightened political antagonism in the United States resulting from the reelection of Donald Trump leads to acts of domestic terrorism and political violence."

What about Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict?

Additionally, the report also considers the current deteriorating ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, leading to political instability. It has been kept under Tier II under moderate likelihood with moderate impact.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

