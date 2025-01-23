Taiwan to kill up to 120,000 green iguanas, fishing spears to be used as most 'humane' method: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (AP) Igauna

In one of its biggest culling exercises, Taiwan is planning to kill up to 120,000 green iguanas to bring down their population since the species has wreaked havoc on the island's agricultural sector. Around 200,000 iguanas are likely to be present in the island's southern and central areas, and they rely on farming, according to Taiwan's Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency. Last year, Taiwan killed around 70,000 iguanas, with each iguana killed with bounties of up to USD 15.

These reptiles are also kept as pets, but they are tough to keep healthy in captivity and generally die within a year.

What do local governments say?

Local governments have urged the public to help identify iguana nests while they have also recommended using fishing spears as the most humane means of killing the animals.

Since green iguanas have no natural predators in Taiwan, their population continues to go up. The reptiles have moved into areas that can be difficult to access, mostly forests and the edges of towns.

According to a report by AP, males can grow to 2 feet (6.6 feet) long, weigh 5 kilograms (11 pounds), and live up to 20 years, while females can lay up to 80 eggs at a time.

Igauna is native to Central America and the Caribbean

This species is native to Central America and the Caribbean. These reptiles possess sharp tails and jaws and razor-like teeth, but they are not aggressive. Their main diet involves fruit, leaves, and plants, with the occasional small animal thrown in.

Hsu Wei-chieh, secretary general of the Reptile Conservation Association of Taiwan, said his group wants to teach farmers how to stay safe, protect their property, and treat the iguanas in a humane manner. “We're here to help see that this project is carried out smoothly,” said Hsu.

Tsai Po-wen, a vegetable farmer in Pingtung, said the training was paying off. “We used to attack them, but it wasn't any use. Now we're learning more effective, safer methods,” Tsai said.

