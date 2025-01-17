Why is Morocco reportedly planning to kill 3 million stray dogs in most 'brutal' way possible? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (AP) Stray dogs being killed in Morocco as clean-up exercise

Morocco is planning to kill at least 3 million dogs ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, reports suggest. The slaughter of dogs is being seen as a 'clean-up' exercise to make the cities in Morocco more presentable to visiting football fans for the next football World Cup, which is scheduled to be played across three countries: Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.

Reports spark outrage

The reports have sparked outrage as the so-called cleanup exercise is being reported as 'brutal' and 'shocking.' Some disturbing reports even claim that the North African nation has started to execute its clean-up exercise, slaughtering dogs across several venues in the country.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Jane Goodall, who is a well-known animal rights campaigner, has raised the issue with the international football association, accusing it of turning a blind eye towards the disturbing development and has demanded immediate action.

The significance of FIFA World Cup

Notably, the FIFA World Cup comes every four years and takes the world by storm. It impacts billions of fans worldwide and garners unimaginable attention. The event, beyond being a sporting occasion, serves as a spot of converging cultures, and countries aspire to do their best once they get the hosting rights.

However, the controversial measures being adopted by Morocco for the sake of image and responsibility have drawn the attention of the International Animal Coalition as well, which refers to the incident as 'Morocco's ugly secret.'

Dogs being killed in most 'brutal' way

The reports claim that dogs are being killed by injecting them with strychnine, which is a highly toxic chemical used as a pesticide. Earlier, the authorities in Morocco said that the slaughter had stopped in 2024; however, reports hint at a spike in the slaughter of dogs following FIFA's 2023 announcement of giving hosting rights to the North African country.