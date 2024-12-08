Syria crisis: Assad left country, gave orders to transfer power peacefully, claims Russia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Syria crisis: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had left Syria after negotiations with rebel groups, and gave 'instructions' to 'transfer power peacefully'. This marks the end of the 24-year regime of Assad and the 50-year rule of his family in Syria. Meanwhile, Asad has said that he is ready for a peaceful transition of power to the opposition forces.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday, the ministry did not say where Assad was now and said Russia has not taken part in the talks around his departure. The ministry said that Moscow had not directly participated in these talks and expressed extreme concern over the "dramatic events" unfolding in Syria.

'Assad has decided to leave presidency, left country'

"As a result of negotiations between B. Assad and a number of participants in the armed conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to resign from the presidency and left the country, giving instructions for a peaceful transfer of power. Russia did not participate in these negotiations," the ministry said.

Moscow was extremely worried by events in Syria and urged all sides to refrain from violence, it said. "We urge all parties involved to refrain from the use of violence and to resolve all issues of governance through political means," the statement said.

"In that regard, the Russian Federation is in contact with all groups of the Syrian opposition."

Russian troops stationed in Syria are on high alert

The ministry further said that Russian troops stationed in Syria have been put on high alert. As of early afternoon on Sunday, there was "no serious threat" to the security of Russia's military bases there.

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since September 2015, teaming up with Iran to allow Assad's government to fight armed opposition groups and reclaim control over most of the country. While Russia now concentrates the bulk of its military resources in Ukraine, it has maintained a military foothold in Syria and keeps troops at its bases there.



