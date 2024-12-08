Syria civil war: President Bashar Al-Assad flees country as rebels enter Damascus

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rebel fighters remove a government Syrian flag from an official building in Hama

In the latest development, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country for an unidentified location ahead of rebels entering the capital city of Damascus. This marks the end of 24-year regime of Assad and the 50-year rule of his family in Syria. Meanwhile, Asad has said that he is ready for a peaceful transition of power to the opposition forces.

'Ready to hand over govt to opposition': Syrian PM

Meanwhile, in a video statement, Syrian PM Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said that the government is ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government. “I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Jalili said.

He added that he would go to his office to continue work in the morning and called on Syrian citizens not to deface public property. However, he did not address reports that President Bashar Assad has left the country.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control

It must be noted that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a UN-designated terrorist group, along with other rebels launched an offensive against the Assad regime on November 27. Making quick advancements, the rebels captured Aleppo, Hama and on Saturday Homs, the third biggest and a crucial city.

The Syrian forces withdrew and did not pose resistance. The Syrian army withdrew from much of the southern part of the country, leaving more areas, including several provincial capitals, under the control of opposition fighters. The rebels captured those areas also where Assad had a stronghold.

The advances in the past week were among the largest in recent years by opposition factions, led by a group that has its origins in al-Qaida and is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the United Nations.

Deliberations on sidelines of Doha

Meanwhile, eight key countries including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Turkey and Iran gathered with the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen on the sidelines of the Doha Summit on Saturday. Pedersen called for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure an “orderly political transition.” Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he feels “sorry for the Syrian people.”

Apart from Iran, Russia was a key international protector for the Assad regime as it helped Assad during the civil war. However, the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hezbollah strikes have significantly weakened their capabilities.

(With inputs from AP)