Swiss flight horror: Plane makes emergency landing after smoke fills in cabin, flight attendant dies

Zurich: A flight attendant aboard a Swiss aircraft that made an emergency landing in Austria due to smoke in the cabin has died, the airline said Tuesday. The flight from Bucharest to Zurich on December 23 diverted to Graz after engine problems and smoke filled the cockpit and the cabin, Swiss said in a statement.

It said the attendant died on Monday in intensive care in the hospital in Graz. The attendant was one of two crew members who were hospitalised. All 74 passengers aboard the Airbus A220-300 were evacuated after flight LX1885 landed safely, Swiss said.

“We are devastated at our dear colleague's death,” Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger said in the statement. “His loss has left us all in the deepest shock and grief. Our thoughts are with his family, whose pain we cannot imagine. I offer them my heartfelt condolences on behalf of all of us at Swiss."

Swiss is a subsidiary of German airline Lufthansa. The public prosecutor's office in Graz has ordered a forensic examination of the attendant's body, Austria's APA news agency reported. It has also appointed an aviation expert and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Technical problem in the engine: Swiss

"We want to thoroughly clarify the causes of the smoke and the effects on passengers and crew. Our teams of experts are working hard over the festive season to evaluate all the facts and findings available, and are in close contact with the authorities. The focus is on the mechanical parts of the aircraft, such as the engine, but also on the use of protective equipment for the cabin crew, known as Protective Breathing Equipment (PBE)," the airline said in a statement.

It said that the initial findings point to a technical problem in one of the engines. "Investigations of this kind are complex and SWISS is also dependent on information from the investigating authorities and manufacturers. Therefore, three days after the incident, the cause has not been conclusively determined. We are not ruling out anything and are working closely with the relevant authorities, the engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus," it added.

