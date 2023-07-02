13 children die in suspected measles outbreak at internal displacement camps in violence-torn Sudan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Thousands of people have fled Sudan due to the ongoing conflict

As conflict rages on in Sudan following continued fighting between the Sudanese military and its rival paramilitary squad, at least 13 children have died in a suspected measles outbreak at the internal displacement camps located in the White Nile state, according to the international medical NGO Médecins Sans Frontière (MSF).

In a series of tweets, the Sudanese branch of MSF highlighted that suspected measles and poor nutrition are the key health problems that children face in the camps and the situation has already become critical.

According to MSF Sudan, 223 children have been treated for suspected measles between June 6 to 27, and 72 children were admitted to the two clinics it supports, including the 13 deceased. "MSF has set up two treatment centres, adding new beds and staff. Every day, we are receiving sick children with suspected measles, most of whom develop complications," the NGO tweeted.

It further said that a total of 3,145 patients were admitted to the clinics in the month of June, additionally stressing the need for increasing aid and expanding services like vaccinations, food support, shelter, water and sanitation.

"With the rainy season approaching, we are concerned about the rise in waterborne and malaria endemic diseases in the region," tweeted MSF Sudan.

Thousands of people have been fleeing the conflict since fighting began between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15. The Sudanese Health Ministry has informed that 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict and 2.5 million people have been displaced.

Last week, the United Nations said that 1 million refugees are expected to be driven out of the country owing to the increasing violence in Sudan, particularly the capital Khartoum.

However, both forces declared a temporary truce to mark the beginning of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. A total of nine ceasefires have failed since the fighting began in April.

Meanwhile, India on May 5 had closed Operation Kaveri, rescuing 3,862 people from the conflict-torn Sudan.

(with agency inputs)

