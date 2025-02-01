Sudan: 54 killed, over 150 injured as paramilitary group attacks Sabrein market in Omdurman

Follow us on Image Source : AP The attack was carried out by the Rapid Support Forces.

In a shocking incident, Sudan's health authorities reported that 54 people were killed and at least 158 others sustained injuries in a brutal attack on the Sabrein Market in Omdurman. The deadly assault occurred on Saturday. As per authorities, it was carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) -- a paramilitary group that has been embroiled in fierce fighting against the country's military.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF. Khalid al-Aleisir, minister of culture and government spokesperson, condemned the attack, saying that the casualties included many women and children. "This criminal act adds to the bloody record of this militia. It constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," he said in a statement. The conflict in Sudan started in April 2023 when simmering tensions between the leaders of the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across the sprawling northeastern African country.

The conflict has killed more than 28,000 people, has forced millions to flee their homes and has left some families eating grass in a desperate attempt to survive as famine sweeps parts of the country.

It has been marked by gross atrocities including ethnically motivated killing and rape, according to the United Nations and rights groups. The International Criminal Court said it was investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

(With AP inputs)

