Sudan: 70 people killed in attack on hospital in Darfur region, WHO claims

In an attack on the only functional hospital in the city of El Fasher in Sudan, 70 people lost their lives, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief claimed on Sunday. The attack is being seen as a part of the series of attacks amid the escalation of civil war in the African nation.

The local officials have blamed the rebel Rapid Support Forces for the attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital. The attack on the hospital is being linked to the group's recent battlefield losses to the Sudanese military and allied forces under the command of army chief Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

Despite international mediation attempts and pressure tactics, which also include a US assessment that the RSF and its proxies are committing genocide and sanctions targeting Burhan, the fighting has not stopped.