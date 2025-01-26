Sunday, January 26, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Sudan: 70 people killed in attack on hospital in Darfur region, WHO claims

Sudan: 70 people killed in attack on hospital in Darfur region, WHO claims

The attack, which killed at least 70 people in Sudan's El Fasher, is being seen as a part of the series of attacks as the African nation faces a civil unrest. The fighting in the country has not halted even after mediation attempts by the international community.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Dubai Published : Jan 26, 2025 12:26 IST, Updated : Jan 26, 2025 12:33 IST
Sudan hospital attack
Image Source : AP Sudan hospital attack

In an attack on the only functional hospital in the city of El Fasher in Sudan, 70 people lost their lives, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief claimed on Sunday. The attack is being seen as a part of the series of attacks amid the escalation of civil war in the African nation. 

The local officials have blamed the rebel Rapid Support Forces for the attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital. The attack on the hospital is being linked to the group's recent battlefield losses to the Sudanese military and allied forces under the command of army chief Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan. 

Despite international mediation attempts and pressure tactics, which also include a US assessment that the RSF and its proxies are committing genocide and sanctions targeting Burhan, the fighting has not stopped. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement