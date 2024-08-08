Strong earthquake measuring 7.1 hits southern Japan's Kyushu, tsunami advisory issued

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale struck off Japan’s southern coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami advisory near the southern coast of Kyushu. The 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred today at 4:42 pm local time near Miyazaki, Japan, reported by the United States Geological Survey.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the tremor was registered at a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 and was centred off the eastern coast of Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 km (18.6 miles). It issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and the nearby island of Shikoku.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.