Sri Lanka Police probes viral photo of Lord Buddha's sacred tooth relic amid strict ban on photography Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya said preliminary investigations are underway to determine when the image was captured. He added that the Criminal Investigation Department's assistance would be sought if required.

Sri Lankan police have launched an investigation after a photograph allegedly showing the sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha surfaced on social media. The image reportedly originated from the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, where a rare public exposition of the revered relic began on last Friday, marking the first such event in 16 years.

Authorities emphasised that mobile phones and cameras are strictly prohibited inside the inner sanctum where the relic is housed, raising serious questions about how the image was captured and circulated. Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya confirmed that a preliminary probe is underway to determine the timing and circumstances surrounding the photo. He also noted that the Criminal Investigation Department may be roped in if a deeper investigation is required.

The temple, considered one of the holiest Buddhist sites, enforces strict rules against photography or videography of the relic, and the viral image has triggered calls for accountability as well as respect for religious sanctity. Tens of thousands of Buddhist devotees are arriving to venerate the relic, with queues forming several miles away.

“We are here to use this rare chance to venerate the tooth relic - never mind the long time we spent in the queue,” Geethani Mendis, a 65-year-old mother of two, said as she was near the temple entrance. The exposition was taking place after 16 years at the request of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The tooth relic holds special spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the 74% Sinhala Buddhist majority in the island nation of 21 million people.

According to historical records, the tooth relic, brought to Kandy in 1590, came to symbolise Buddhist holiness, becoming Sri Lanka's most treasured possession and the seal of sovereignty. It is said that no one was ever allowed to view the actual tooth relic. What could be seen behind a gilt railing and a silver table at the Temple of the Tooth is a gold-plated reliquary- the outermost of seven caskets. For most of its history, the inner sanctum housing the caskets was only accessible to the King and certain powerful Buddhist monks. In modern day, visitors are allowed to view the reliquary from a distance. The exposition will continue till April 27.

