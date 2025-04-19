Sri Lanka cancels plan to hold naval exercise off Trincomalee with Pakistan following India's concerns Following India's objections to the Sri Lanka-Pakistan navy drills in the strategic waters of Trincomalee, Colombo has decided to cancel plans to hold the naval exercise with Islamabad. Notably, India has been extending assistance to Sri Lanka in developing Trincomalee's energy infrastructure.

Colombo:

After India shared its concerns with Sri Lanka, Colombo has cancelled the proposed military exercise with the Pakistan Navy in the strategic waters of Trincomalee, news agency PTI reports, quoting sources. According to the sources, the Sri Lanka and Pakistan navies planned to carry out the exercise off Trincomalee, which was in line with their regular engagements. The plan did not go through after India apprised its apprehensions over the exercise to the Sri Lankan side.

The navy exercise was planned weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Lanka. Notably, there was no official word on the plan from Islamabad or Colombo.

Situated on Sri Lanka's northeastern coast, Trincomalee is significant for India's maritime security interests. It has the potential to dominate the Bay of Bengal and much of the northeast Indian Ocean, and New Delhi was right in expressing concerns over the proposed exercise.

The navies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka share cordial relations, and warships from both countries visit each other's ports regularly, along with carrying out wargames.

The Pakistan Navy operates in close cooperation with China's PLA Navy, and New Delhi has reasons to have concerns over any visit by Pakistani warships to Trincomalee, say experts.

The activities of the Chinese Navy near Sri Lankan ports have remained a major concern for India. The docking of the Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship "Yuan Wang" at the Hambantota port in August 2022 had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka.

Another Chinese warship docked at the Colombo port in August 2023 had also triggered some concerns in New Delhi.

India, in recent years, has been extending assistance to Sri Lanka in developing Trincomalee's energy infrastructure. New Delhi aims to revitalise the oil tank farms in Trincomalee, which have one of the finest natural harbours in the world.

During PM Modi's recent Sri Lanka visit, India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE signed an ambitious agreement to develop Trincomalee as an "energy hub". The agreement seeks to help the island nation achieve energy security and fuel its economic growth.

(With inputs from PTI)