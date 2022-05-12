Ranil Wickremesinghe is Sri Lanka new Prime Minister amid economic crisis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka political update: United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

The 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) leader held talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday and is expected to meet him again on Thursday.

Wickremesinghe, who has served as the country’s prime minister for four times, was in October 2018 fired from the post of prime minister by then-President Maithripala Sirisena. However, he was reinstalled as the prime minister by Sirisena after two months.

Sources said that he has the cross-party backing to head the interim administration which is meant to last six months.

Members of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), a section of the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), and several other parties have expressed their support to show majority for Wickremesinghe in Parliament, they said.

Sri Lanka has been without a government since the last two days after his President Gotabaya's elder brother and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned, making way to form an all party interim government.

