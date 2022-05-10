Tuesday, May 10, 2022
     
  • The next census will be an e-census, a 100% perfect census: Home Minister Amit Shah
Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: Mahinda Rajapaksa's ancestral home, houses of several MPs set on fire

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

Colombo Updated on: May 10, 2022 8:20 IST
A Sri Lankan man reacts to tear gas as he walks past the
Image Source : PTI

A Sri Lankan man reacts to tear gas as he walks past the vandalized site of anti-government protests outside President's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 9, 2022. 

Sri Lanka News, Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: The ancestral home of Mahinda Rajapaksa in Hambantota was set on fire by a group of anti-government protestors, hours after he resigned as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Monday. He resigned in response to the mounting demand for his ouster. Video footage showed the entire house of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Medamulana in Hambantota city was burning away as protestors hooted away. Prime Minister Mahinda's House in Kurunegala was also set on fire by protesters while a mob also destroyed DA Rajapaksa Memorial - constructed in the memory of the father of Mahinda and Gotabaya - in Medamulana, Hambantota. Earlier, Mahinda Rajapaksa's supporters attacked anti-government protesters at MynaGoGama and GotaGoGama protest sites in Colombo. Several properties of ministers and lawmakers of the ruling coalition were destroyed by the protesters. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

 

Live updates :Sri Lanka Crisis

  • May 10, 2022 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Guterres calls for dialogue to solve Sri Lanka crisis

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wants Sri Lankans to find a solution through dialogue to the crisis in their country, whose Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned amid violent clashes spurred by an economic crisis, his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday. "We continue to encourage all Sri Lankan stakeholders to find a solution to the current challenges through dialogue and with the interests of the country and the people in mind," Haq said.

  • May 10, 2022 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Sri Lankan Airlines asks passengers to produce tickets, passports to reach airport

    Sri Lankan Airlines on Monday urged passengers to produce their air ticket and passport at checkpoints to reach Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after authorities imposed nationwide curfew and deployed the Army in Colombo following clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters amidst the political turmoil in the island nation. "In view of the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, passengers departing Colombo can produce their air ticket and passport to the security personnel at checkpoints to reach BIA," SriLankan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, tweeted, assuring travellers, especially foreigners who visit the picturesque island nation.

  • May 10, 2022 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Sri Lanka economic crisis

    Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices. Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking the resignation of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

  • May 10, 2022 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 78 people injured and prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy army troops in the capital. At least two Cabinet ministers have also announced their resignations. Prime Minister Mahinda, 76, sent his resignation letter to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after violent scenes were witnessed in Colombo.

  • May 10, 2022 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Ruling party MP among 3 killed in Colombo

    Three people were killed, including a ruling party MP, and more than 150 injured in violence in the capital. There have been protests over soaring prices and power cuts since last month. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

  • May 10, 2022 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Houses of several MPs set on fire

    Protesters attacked the house of Badulla District parliamentarian Tissa Kuttiarachch and later set it on fire. The house of Puttalam MP Santha Nishantha was completely destroyed due to an arson attack. The arson attacks came as the island was placed under curfew after violent clashes between Mahinda Rajapaksa supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo.

  • May 10, 2022 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Properties of ministers, MPs destroyed by protesters

    Several properties of ministers and lawmakers of the ruling coalition were destroyed by the protesters. Sri Lankan media also reported that a fire has broke out near the back gate of Temple Trees, the official residence of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

  • May 10, 2022 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Armed troops deployed in Colombo

    Authorities deployed armed troops in the capital Colombo on Monday hours after government supporters attacked protesters who have been camped outside the offices of the country's president and prime minister. 

