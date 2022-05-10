Sri Lanka crisis Live Updates: Mahinda Rajapaksa's ancestral home, houses of several MPs set on fire

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A Sri Lankan man reacts to tear gas as he walks past the vandalized site of anti-government protests outside President's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 9, 2022.

Sri Lanka News, Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: The ancestral home of Mahinda Rajapaksa in Hambantota was set on fire by a group of anti-government protestors, hours after he resigned as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Monday. He resigned in response to the mounting demand for his ouster. Video footage showed the entire house of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Medamulana in Hambantota city was burning away as protestors hooted away. Prime Minister Mahinda's House in Kurunegala was also set on fire by protesters while a mob also destroyed DA Rajapaksa Memorial - constructed in the memory of the father of Mahinda and Gotabaya - in Medamulana, Hambantota. Earlier, Mahinda Rajapaksa's supporters attacked anti-government protesters at MynaGoGama and GotaGoGama protest sites in Colombo. Several properties of ministers and lawmakers of the ruling coalition were destroyed by the protesters. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

