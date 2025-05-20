Spain’s mobile networks go down weeks after national blackout Spain faced a major telecom outage on Tuesday, with major mobile networks—Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, DigiMobil, Telefónica, and O2—going offline. The disruption rendered emergency number 112 inaccessible in multiple regions, prompting authorities to share alternate contact numbers.

New Delhi:

Spain experienced a major telecom outage on Tuesday as all major mobile networks—including Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, DigiMobil, Telefónica, and O2—went offline. The disruption affected both mobile and fixed-line services, with emergency number 112 rendered unreachable in several regions, including Madrid, Valencia, Catalonia, Andalusia, Aragon, and the Basque Country.

Authorities released alternative emergency contact numbers to maintain critical services. Telefónica said the outage was caused by network upgrades that unintentionally impacted essential systems.

The disruption comes just weeks after a national power outage on April 28 that hit Spain and Portugal, affecting transport, hospital operations, and communications. While cyberattacks have been ruled out in that incident, investigations into the root cause are ongoing.

Efforts are underway to fully restore services and improve resilience in critical infrastructure.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.