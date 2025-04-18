Southwest flight makes emergency landing, passengers evacuated after engine fire After the plane landed, firefighters quickly put out the engine fire and a small grass fire near the runway, according to a statement from the fire department.

Houston:

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to be evacuated after an engine fire led to an emergency return to the Houston airport. The flight was leaving Hobby Airport on its way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when it was forced to return around 11:15 am due to the fire, the Houston airport.

After the plane landed, firefighters quickly put out the engine fire and a small grass fire near the runway, according to a statement from the fire department. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Southwest Airlines stated that the flight crew assisted all 134 passengers in evacuating the aircraft.

According to an email from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), passengers exited the plane on a taxiway at the airport. The FAA also mentioned that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The airline is working to ensure that all passengers reach their final destination in Mexico. "We appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew in responding to this situation. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees,” Southwest Airlines said.

This incident involving an engine fire comes at a time when air travel is facing increased scrutiny due to a number of recent crashes and other incidents. Despite concerns, federal officials continue to emphasise that flying remains the safest mode of transportation, with supporting statistics to back that claim.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)