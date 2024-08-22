South Korea hotel fire claims seven lives, injures 12 others in Bucheon city

Follow us on Image Source : AP A massive fire erupted at a hotel in the South Korean city of Bucheon.

In a tragic incident, at least seven people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a hotel in the South Korean city of Bucheon on Thursday. As per the information, more than 150 firefighters and 46 vehicles were deployed to put out the fire. The blaze, which started on the eighth floor of the nine-story hotel, quickly spread, trapping guests inside, officials said.

Over 20 guests were in hotel

Kim In-jae, the director of Bucheon’s public health department, provided an update during a briefing, stating that three of the injured were in serious condition. The injured are currently receiving treatment at six nearby hospitals. According to Lee Sang-don, an official with the Bucheon Fire Station, the hotel had 23 guests at the time the fire erupted on Thursday evening.

Death count likely to rise

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by Thursday night, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Lee reported that the victims were found scattered throughout the hotel’s halls and stairways. He also warned that the death count could rise as emergency workers continue to search the building for additional victims. The incident has shocked the local community, with authorities working diligently to determine the fire's cause and ensure the safety of the survivors.

(With inputs from AP)

