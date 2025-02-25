Watch | Dramatic video of South Korea's bridge collapse surfaces; 2 killed, 8 injured A dramatic video of under construction bridge collapse from South Korea has surfaced. The incident has left 2 dead and 7 injured.

A dramatic video of the collapse of a highway under construction has surfaced from South Korea. The elevated parts of the highway collapsed on Tuesday, claiming the lives of two workers and injuring seven others, officials said. The tragic incident is reported to have occurred in the city of Cheonan, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) south of Seoul.

Ten people, working on the site, fell as the highway collapsed and were trapped in the rubble. The injured workers have been sent to the hospital for treatment, while a rescue operation is underway to find the missing worker.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

While the cause of the collapse is not yet known, acting President Choi Sang-mok urged authorities to mobilise all available personnel and equipment to salvage the workers.