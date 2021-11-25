South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant, say reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Image for representation

South Africa detects a new COVID-19 variant, reports AFP News Agency quoting scientists.

Meanwhile, as Germany inches toward the mark of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, the country's leader-in-waiting announced plans Wednesday to create an expert team at the heart of the next government to provide daily scientific advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats announced the measure, along with the creation of a standing emergency committee, at the start of a news conference laying out the deal his party and two others have agreed to form a new government.

