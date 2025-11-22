Solidarity, equality and sustainability key pillars of inclusive growth, says G20 Declaration The 39-page document acknowledges the impact of rising geopolitical and geo-economic competition and instability, heightened conflicts and wars, and deepening inequality, increasing global economic uncertainty and fragmentation.

Johannesburg:

Acknowledging the impact of rising geopolitical and geo-economic competition, a Declaration adopted at the G20 Leaders' Summit here on Saturday confirmed that solidarity, equality and sustainability are key pillars of inclusive growth. Energy security, climate action and disaster resilience and response too was prominently mentioned in the text of the Declaration that was adopted by the heads of state attending the Summit by consensus despite US attempts to stop it.

“We understand our interconnectedness as a global community of nations and reaffirm our commitment to ensure that no one is left behind through multilateral cooperation, macro policy coordination, global partnerships for sustainable development and solidarity,” the Declaration read.

The 39-page document acknowledges the impact of rising geopolitical and geo-economic competition and instability, heightened conflicts and wars, and deepening inequality, increasing global economic uncertainty and fragmentation.

"In the face of this challenging political and socio-economic environment, we underscore our belief in multilateral cooperation to collectively address shared challenges,” it said as it reaffirmed “unwavering commitment to act in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations and its principle of peaceful settlement of disputes."

In a clear reference to Russia, Israel and Myanmar, without naming them, the Declaration said that in line with the UN Charter, “all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state ...

“... and that states should develop friendly relations among nations, including by promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and for fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion.”

Disaster resilience and response came under the spotlight as well in the text.

“We highlight the need to pay special attention to those already disproportionately impacted by disasters and that cannot afford the costs of adaptation, disaster mitigation, preparedness and recovery in particular, Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs),” it said.

With the high level of debt as one of the obstacles to inclusive growth, the Declaration said: “In many developing economies, (this) limits their ability to invest in infrastructure, disaster resilience, healthcare, education and other development needs.”

The G20 acknowledged that energy security remains fundamental to national sovereignty, economic development, stability, and global prosperity. “We commend the G20 South Africa Presidency’s Voluntary Energy Security Toolkit as a practical resource for countries to strengthen their national systems.

"The Toolkit has been developed to support countries in adopting integrated approaches to energy technologies and innovation, risk identification, regional interconnectivity, infrastructure resilience, energy deficiency, emergency preparedness, and workforce development, with particular relevance for developing countries.”

The Declaration emphasised that sustainable industrialisation is a cornerstone of sustainable development and energy transitions as it noted the High-Level Voluntary Principles for Sustainable Industrialisation Hubs to support the equitable sharing of the benefits of industrialisation.

It also welcomed the G20 Critical Minerals Framework, which is a voluntary, non-binding blueprint to ensure that critical mineral resources become a driver of prosperity and sustainable development.

On food security, the G20 recognised the fundamental right of everyone to be free from hunger as it affirmed that political will to create the conditions to expand access and affordability to safe, healthy and nutritious food is needed.

The potential of digital and emerging technologies, including AI, for good and for all; needed to be unlocked and shared equitably, the Declaration said.

The critical role of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) in driving poverty reduction, economic growth, and development across client countries was acknowledged.

Other major issues highlighted in the Declaration include climate change actions; preventing and fighting corruption and enhancing whistleblower protection mechanisms; and supporting migrant workers and refugees.

The Declaration lauded the decision to convene the G20 Social Summit in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the G20 as an initiative that provided non-government stakeholders a unique opportunity to voice their views on fundamental issues of the international agenda.

The Declaration ended with a reiterated commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation and its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, on the basis of consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all its events, including Summits, in accordance with international obligations.