Skydiving plane crashes into woods during takeoff in New Jersey, all 15 onboard injured

Edison (New Jersey):

In a shocking incident, a skydiving aircraft carrying 15 people went off the end of a runway during takeoff at Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township airport in southern New Jersey and crashed in a wooded area, authorities said. All of the 15 passengers were reported to be injured and rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and involved a Cessna 208B aircraft that was being used for skydiving operations. The FAA has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Crash classified as ‘mass casualty incident’

Aerial footage of the crash site shows the damaged aircraft in a wooded area with debris scattered around. Emergency responders, including firetrucks and medical teams, surrounded the crash site to aid in rescue efforts. Gloucester County Emergency Management classified the crash as a “mass casualty incident” and urged the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services unhindered access.

Hospital authorities reported that three patients were being evaluated at Cooper University Hospital’s trauma center in Camden, while eight others with less severe injuries were being treated in the emergency department. Four more individuals with minor injuries were awaiting further evaluation. The exact nature of the injuries was not disclosed.

Skydive Cross Keys yet to issue statement

Wendy Marano, spokesperson for Cooper University Hospital, confirmed the involvement of the hospital’s EMS and trauma departments in the response effort.

A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport declined to provide further details and referred inquiries to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving operator based at the airport. The company has not yet issued a statement.

The FAA, along with local authorities, continues to investigate the incident. Further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)