Singapore warns of high terror threat' citing rising youth radicalisation, extremist ideologies A report by the Singapore government has cited a volatile global environment, influenced by factors such as the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the continued spread of radical narratives, has intensified the growth and reach of extremist ideologies.

Singapore:

Singapore's Internal Security Department (ISD) has cautioned that the country’s terror threat level remains high, citing the growing influence of diverse extremist ideologies and the misuse of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to spread radical content.

According to the ISD's Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2025, the volatile global landscape, shaped by developments like the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the persistence of radical narratives, has accelerated the spread of extremist beliefs. Channel News Asia reported that such conditions have intensified ideological proliferation both globally and within Singapore.

Online platforms radicalising youth

The ISD highlighted the increasing role of digital platforms in radicalisation, particularly among the youth. Social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Telegram, X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Instagram, alongside gaming platforms like Discord and Roblox, and video-sharing sites including YouTube and Bitchute, are being used to spread extremist content.

From July 2024 to June 2025, eight self-radicalised Singaporeans — six men and two women aged between 15 and 56, were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA). Four of these individuals were influenced by the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in October 2023, two by pro-ISIS ideologies, and two by far-right extremism. All eight encountered radical content online.

Rising youth involvement a growing concern

Half of the eight recent self-radicalisation cases involved individuals aged 20 or below, marking a worrying rise in youth involvement. The ISD noted that this mirrors global trends. In several Western countries, one in five terror suspects is under the age of 18, while European reports found that nearly two-thirds of ISIS-related arrests involve teenagers.

Since 2015, a total of 60 self-radicalised individuals, 48 Singaporeans and 12 foreigners, have been dealt with under the ISA.

Online tools used in four major extremist acts

The ISD identified four main uses of online platforms in terror-related activity: enabling or accelerating radicalisation, recruiting individuals for terrorism, and mobilising and preparing for violent acts.

Emerging technologies such as AI and 3D printing are adding complexity to the terrorism threat landscape. Although there is no evidence yet of these technologies being used in planned attacks within Singapore, the ISD is seeing early signs of their involvement in youth radicalisation cases.

In one example, a 17-year-old ISIS supporter detained in September used an AI chatbot to write a bai’ah — an oath of allegiance to ISIS. Another 17-year-old far-right extremist detained in March used AI to search for ammunition-making instructions and considered 3D printing firearms for attacks.

The ISD stressed the importance of increased cooperation between public agencies and private technology firms to ensure a safer digital environment. While tech companies have begun regulating and removing harmful content, the ISD encouraged further collaboration with religious and community organisations to help guide digital engagement and foster a more positive online discourse.