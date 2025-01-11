Singapore President's visit to India next week marks 60 years of diplomatic relations, key agreements expected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will embark on his first state visit to India from January 14 to 18. The visit, which commemorates the 60th anniversary of the establishment of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, will see both countries signing two skill development agreements. The visit will strengthen ties between both countries as India and Singapore are likely to focus on non-traditional areas of cooperation, including energy, industrial parks, and skills.

The Singapore President will pay visits to New Delhi along with Odisha where he will go to the Konark temple. One of the two agreements likely to be inked between India and Singapore pertains to skilling in semiconductors in the coastal state of Odisha.

Shanmugaratnam will meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among other members of PM Modi's cabinet.

Earlier in 2024, India and Singapore relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership when PM Modi visited the country.

Notably, Singapore is one of the leading sources of FDI and India's largest trading partner in ASEAN. Currently, both countries are looking to collaborate to establish skill development centres in various sectors.