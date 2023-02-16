USA: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Texas shopping mall; one detained

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Police probe on into the shooting

Texas shopping mall shooting: One person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall, Police in El Paso, Texas on Thursday.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said.

No immediate information was given about that person. "It's too early to speculate on motive," Gomez added.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, he added.

Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification centre at a nearby high school.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

(With AP input)

