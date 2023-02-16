Thursday, February 16, 2023
     
USA: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Texas shopping mall; one detained

Texas shopping mall shooting: The incident took place near Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2023 9:46 IST
Police probe on into the shooting
Police probe on into the shooting

Texas shopping mall shooting: One person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall, Police in El Paso, Texas on Thursday.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said.

No immediate information was given about that person. "It's too early to speculate on motive," Gomez added.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, he added.

Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification centre at a nearby high school.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

(With AP input)

