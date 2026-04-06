BJP heading towards hat-trick in Assam, Congress staring at century of defeats: PM Modi in Barpeta

Barpeta:

Addressing a massive public rally in Assam’s Barpeta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong confidence in a third consecutive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, while launching a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress.

The Prime Minister said two outcomes were certain in the upcoming elections: a “hat-trick” win for the BJP-NDA alliance and what he described as a “record century of losses” for Congress’ naamdaar (referring to Rahul Gandhi).

Criticizing the opposition, Modi alleged that Congress lacked foresight and operated with a limited vision driven by corruption, contrasting it with what he called the BJP’s “big vision” for the state.

Coming years to make Assam self-reliant

Highlighting the government’s performance, Modi said his administration had worked tirelessly over the past decade to bring peace and prosperity to Assam and the coming years would see the state move toward self-reliance.

“The people of Assam have decided on two things this time. One, there will be a hat-trick of the BJP-NDA government in Assam. And second, do you know what that is? I will tell you. After the Assam election results, the ‘royal family’ leaders sitting in Delhi will see their tally of defeats reach a century, and the people of Assam will be the ones to make that happen. So, a hat-trick for the BJP and a century of defeats for the naamdar,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi extends greeting of BJP's foundation day

PM Modi also extended greetings of BJP’s foundation day, saying the party commitment was to make the nation self-reliant.

"Today, this massive gathering in Barpeta is making one announcement, that once again, an NDA government will be formed. Today is also the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, April 6. I extend my greetings and best wishes to all BJP workers and members across the country and the world. With the mantra of ‘Nation First’, we are committed to serving Maa Bharati. Our resolve is to make India a developed nation and self-reliant. With this commitment, in this election as well, the BJP is seeking your blessings,” he said.

PM Modi tears into Congress

Drawing a sharp contrast between the BJP and the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the grand old party has now been limited to only a few states and rarely engages with citizens by presenting its performance record. In comparison, he asserted that the BJP consistently reaches out to people, highlighting its work and achievements.

“Friends, today there are only one or two states left where Congress governments remain. In those states, Congress never goes to the people with its report card. On the other hand, the BJP government, with clear intent, tells people what it has done in service of the public and what the BJP-NDA government is doing for farmers’ prosperity,” he said.

PM Modi alleged the grand old part sings to Pakistan's tune and the "connection" has adversely affected nation. He also accused the Congress of disrespecting the armed forces, saying the statements of its leaders aligns with that of Pakistan.

“Congress, even for appearances, insults the valour of the armed forces. Be it surgical strikes or air strikes, we have seen that Congress has always echoed the agenda of the enemy. Even during Operation Sindoor, our forces forced Pakistan to its knees within hours. Statements made by Congress leaders often seem aligned with what Pakistan says or prefers, and this ‘Pakistan connect’ has harmed the nation. Congress has also betrayed our armed forces in the case of One Rank One Pension,” he said.