Rahul Gandhi promises statehood to Puducherry, says UT being 'controlled remotely from Delhi'

Puducherry:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised statehood to Puducherry if his party comes to power in the union territory (UT) following the upcoming assembly elections. Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said that Puducherry is not being run by its people and the government in the UT has been imposed from Delhi, referring to the Modi government at the Centre.

Speaking at a public meeting in Lawspet, the senior Congress leader alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is running the UT via remote control and its regional leaders have been sidelined. Gandhi also promised to hold the local body elections within six months if the Congress returns to power.

Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, also made a slew of promises, saying the Congress will provide Rs 2,000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youths in Puducherry and also create 30,000 new jobs in the public and private sectors. Additionally, he promised free bus rides for the women.

"We are going to relax the entry into govt jobs till the age of 40. Every single family in Puducherry will have healthcare insurance of Rs 20 lakh available to them," the former Congress president said.

In his address, Gandhi also alleged that the industrial and textile sectors of Puducherry are on the decline and claimed that 100 of factories have been shut. He further alleged that a fake drug manufacturing racket is being run in Puducherry and the UT leads in fake medicines. However, no action is being taken, he said.

"Everybody knows that there is 30 per cent commission taken on all contracts," Gandhi said. "Government has become a collection agent. Commission is being taken for smart cities, roads, drains and schools. And what do the people of Puducherry do, they are forced to pay at every toll gate... Government is not only stealing from people but also from Gods, temple land has been grabbed."

Elections to the 30-member Puducherry Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the counting of votes on May 4.

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